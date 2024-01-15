Toronto warming centres at full capacity over weekend as temperatures plummet

City councillors had voted last year to lower the threshold for when warming centres will be opened to -5 C or when freezing rain, snow or storm warnings are issued. Photo: Flickr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 1:29 pm.

The City of Toronto says its four warming centres were at capacity over the weekend as temperatures dipped to -12 C. 

Officials say warming centres across Toronto opened last week to provide walk-in access to a safe, warm place to rest and snacks for those who may be experiencing homelessness. 

They say all four warming centres — located downtown, in North York and Scarborough — were packed throughout the weekend.

Toronto’s four warming centres have a combined capacity of a little less than 180 people, and the city has not said whether it will open more spaces.  

City councillors had voted last year to lower the threshold for when warming centres will be opened to -5 C or when freezing rain, snow or storm warnings are issued.

Warming centres opened last winter only when temperatures dipped to -15 C, or -20 C in Toronto.

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of -9 C on Monday, but it will feel much colder throughout the day, around -17, when accounting for the wind.

The rest of the week will see more of the same. Tuesday calls for flurries and a high near -8 C. Temperatures will hover around the -10 C mark for the rest of the week, with daytime air slightly warmer and a colder feel at night.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

Exclusive

3m ago

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards at the venue forcibly apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were...

2h ago

As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey
As Canadians cut back, mortgage holders say they can make higher payments: BoC survey

OTTAWA — A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew. The central...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days
Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that's expected to stick around for several days. Morning commuters...

3h ago

