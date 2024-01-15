Toronto, GTA enter coldest week of winter so far with arctic air to linger for days

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 15, 2024 6:20 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 6:23 am.

Following a warmer-than-normal start to the season, Toronto is getting its first taste of real winter air with an extended cold wave that’s expected to stick around for several days.

Morning commuters will need to bundle up with the windchill making things feel like -22 as of early Monday. The arctic air will not let up until next week.

“This cold arctic blast will stay with us for the entire week,” says CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor, adding we won’t get back above the freezing mark until after the weekend.

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of -9 C on Monday but it will stay feeling much colder throughout the day, around -17, when accounting for the wind.

Taylor is reminding anyone who needs to spend any time outdoors to wear appropriate winter layers.

“There is a moderate risk of hypothermia and frostbite if outside for long periods of time,” she says. “So bundle up today, it is a cold day.”

The rest of the week will see more of the same. Tuesday calls for flurries and a high near -8 C. Temperatures will hover around the -10 C mark for the rest of the week with daytime air slightly warmer and a colder feel at night.

Taylor says we can expect a break from the deep freeze early next week after a similarly cold weekend.

Looking ahead further, another round of frigid air is expected to settle in for the end of January and start of February.

Toronto has opened its four warming centres which provide resting spaces, meals, washroom access, and emergency shelter referrals. More information on the centres can be found here.

The freezing air may be new to Toronto this season but western Canada is finally starting to warmup after plunging into the deep freeze last week. Vancouver saw several days of record-breaking temperatures and much of the prairies have been experiencing wind chills as high as -50 C.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

0m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan
Police, MLSE investigating incident at Leafs game after video shows security apprehending fan

An investigation is underway into an incident at Scotiabank Arena after a video circulating online appears to show security guards violently apprehending a man. Toronto police say they were called to...

0m ago

Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

12h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario
The PWHL welcomes The Battle of Ontario

The Professional Women's Hockey League has enjoyed a successful launch, playing to record crowds, and on Saturday, Toronto hosted Ottawa in the first installment of the provincial rivalry. CityNews' Rob Leth was a the game and files this report.

3:08
Coldest air so far this season incoming
Coldest air so far this season incoming

Those in the GTA need to bundle up even more as winds as low as -30 C overnight are expected to hit Toronto and surrounding areas in the next week.
2:42
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge
3 arrested after police ban protests on Avenue Road bridge

After police banned protests on the highway 401 overpass at Avenue Road, demonstrators gathered on the bridge saying the ban is unfair. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.
2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos