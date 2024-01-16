Loblaw’s reduced discounts match competitors while retaining higher margin: experts

The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 3:42 pm.

Experts say Loblaw’s decision to reduce steep discounts on soon-to-expire food is a move to match its competitors.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. was previously offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry but has now moved to lower its range to between 30 and 50 per cent.

Lisa Hutcheson, a retail analyst at J.C. Williams Groups, says the shift is in line with competitors offering similar discounts in a 30-to-50 per cent window on items nearing expiry.

She says demand for discounted food items nearing expiry has gone up, giving more wiggle room to grocers to sell items at a lowered discount rate.

Hutcheson says the changes could affect shoppers who were relying on deeper discounts to keep their grocery bills low amid high inflation. 

Metro Inc. spokesperson Stephanie Bonk says the grocer offers discounts of up to 30 per cent on items nearing expiry or on food sold through rescue apps such as Too Good To Go. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:MRU)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto after Staples Canada passed on taking the location at the last minute, sources tell CityNews....

1h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

12m ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

5h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

2h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario after sources say Staples passed last minute

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto after Staples Canada passed on taking the location at the last minute, sources tell CityNews....

1h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

12m ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

5h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

21h ago

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

4h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

More Videos