Toronto man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim in ride-share car

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly committing an indecent act and sexually assaulting someone in a ride-share car in Scarborough over the weekend.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged that a victim got into a ride-share vehicle they ordered and a man was already inside the car.

While the car was moving the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before the victim got out of the car and called police.

Toronto resident Mohammad Khan, 25, is facing two charges including sexual assault and committing an indecent act in public.

The accused appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is urged to contact Toronto police.