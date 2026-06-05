Three people have been taken to the hospital — two with serious injuries — after a residential fire in Markham prompted multiple evacuations early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m., where Carlton Road was closed in both directions at Chambery Crescent as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. York Regional Police (YRP) said all occupants of the home have now been accounted for.

Police later confirmed three occupants were transported to the hospital; one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

According to police, there is no indication the fire is suspicious, and the incident is being treated as a fire investigation, with inquiries directed to Markham Fire.

Carlton Road remains closed. More information is expected as the investigation progresses.