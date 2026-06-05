updated

3 taken to hospital after early‑morning house fire in Markham

A residential fire in Markham forced multiple evacuations early Friday as emergency crews responded to a blaze near Carlton Road and Kennedy Road.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2026 7:36 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 8:29 am.

Three people have been taken to the hospital — two with serious injuries — after a residential fire in Markham prompted multiple evacuations early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m., where Carlton Road was closed in both directions at Chambery Crescent as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. York Regional Police (YRP) said all occupants of the home have now been accounted for.

Police later confirmed three occupants were transported to the hospital; one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

According to police, there is no indication the fire is suspicious, and the incident is being treated as a fire investigation, with inquiries directed to Markham Fire.

Carlton Road remains closed. More information is expected as the investigation progresses.

Fire and emergency services in Markham evacuated several nearby homes as a precaution while crews worked to bring the fire under control. Photo: 680 NewsRadio chopper.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Economy adds 88,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.6%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market rebounded with a surprise gain of 88,000 jobs in May, partially offsetting a bigger drop in employment since the start of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency...

Just now

New details emerge in police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a cyclist was tackled to the ground by Toronto police officers during a traffic stop on Queens Quay. The takedown — captured on video...

13h ago

Liberals' grocery benefit payments start for eligible Canadians today

One of the federal Liberals' flagship affordability measures will land in the bank accounts of eligible Canadians starting today. First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January, top-up payments...

54m ago

1 person killed in Brampton shooting

One person was shot and killed Thursday evening in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive some time after 7 p.m. Police...

13h ago

Top Stories

Economy adds 88,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.6%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market rebounded with a surprise gain of 88,000 jobs in May, partially offsetting a bigger drop in employment since the start of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency...

Just now

New details emerge in police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a cyclist was tackled to the ground by Toronto police officers during a traffic stop on Queens Quay. The takedown — captured on video...

13h ago

Liberals' grocery benefit payments start for eligible Canadians today

One of the federal Liberals' flagship affordability measures will land in the bank accounts of eligible Canadians starting today. First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January, top-up payments...

54m ago

1 person killed in Brampton shooting

One person was shot and killed Thursday evening in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive some time after 7 p.m. Police...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Warm temperatures accompanied by showers

The GTA is expected to reach temperatures of up to 32 degrees but it won't be all sunny skies.

1h ago

1:36
Police officer charged with sexual assault offence against a minor

The SIU has charged a 27-year-old constable with sexual assault and several other offences involving a girl under the age of 16. Melissa Nakhavoly with the response from the Toronto Police Service.

11h ago

1:04
Hot and humid weather expect Friday before rain arrives

Toronto is in for some hot and humid weather on Friday before overnight rain showers. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

14h ago

2:27
New water shuttle launches in Toronto harbour

The three year pilot will assess whether a sustained service could be supported and if the market can offer justification for further growth in marine traffic. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:10
Preventing the deaths of millions of migratory birds across Canada

Every year millions of migratory birds are killed across Canada as they fly north and south in the spring and fall. Audra Brown with why Toronto and the GTA are considered death traps during these migrations.

15h ago

More Videos