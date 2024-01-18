Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road and Crosby Road near Bayview Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a fire.

When police arrived, they found two semi-truck cabs engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation revealed a suspect doused two truck cabs with a flammable liquid before lighting them on fire.

The video police released below shows the suspect running away after the fire is lit, stopping to face the fire momentarily with what appears to be a phone in his hand, before fleeing the scene.

Investigators describe the suspect as male, five feet eight inches tall with a heavy build, and at the time, was wearing a black jacket with a hood, khaki pants and a white face mask.