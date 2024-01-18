Police release video showing suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill

Police released a video that shows a suspect setting two truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill on Jan. 17, 2024
Police released a video that shows a suspect setting two truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill on Jan. 17, 2024. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 18, 2024 10:25 am.

York Regional Police investigators have released video that shows a suspect setting truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial yard in the area of Newkirk Road and Crosby Road near Bayview Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a fire.

When police arrived, they found two semi-truck cabs engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation revealed a suspect doused two truck cabs with a flammable liquid before lighting them on fire.

The video police released below shows the suspect running away after the fire is lit, stopping to face the fire momentarily with what appears to be a phone in his hand, before fleeing the scene.

Investigators describe the suspect as male, five feet eight inches tall with a heavy build, and at the time, was wearing a black jacket with a hood, khaki pants and a white face mask.

Suspect accused of setting two truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill on Jan. 17, 2024
Suspect accused of setting two truck cabs on fire in Richmond Hill on Jan. 17, 2024. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Top Stories

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

updated

12m ago

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

updated

1h ago

'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam's time in the Toronto Raptors' organization...

17m ago

Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl
Markham man arrested for allegedly luring 16-year-old girl

A Markham man is facing charges for allegedly luring a teenage girl through text messages. York Regional Police say members of their human trafficking unit began investigating in December after getting...

1h ago

