One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call

Coxwell fatal fire
Emergency crews at the scene of a home on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto where one person was found dead inside a home while firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire call on Jan. 18, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 18, 2024 6:44 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 7:15 am.

One person is dead and police are investigating following a fire at a home in Toronto’s east end on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on Coxwell Avenue north of Dundas Street East around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

Officials say one person was pulled from inside the home without vital signs. Paramedics confirm to CityNews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The one-alarm fire was quickly put out by crews. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the small fire. Police are also on scene investigating.

Tenants say the house is divided into several units and one tells CityNews there were no working smoke alarms inside the building.

Coxwell is blocked off in the area to make room for emergency vehicles. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

With files from Carl Hanstke

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

8h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

13h ago

Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures

The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.  Hundreds of thousands of businesses...

3h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

9h ago

