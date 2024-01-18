One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call

One person is dead and police are investigating following a fire at a home in Toronto’s east end on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on Coxwell Avenue north of Dundas Street East around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

Officials say one person was pulled from inside the home without vital signs. Paramedics confirm to CityNews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The one-alarm fire was quickly put out by crews. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of the small fire. Police are also on scene investigating.

Tenants say the house is divided into several units and one tells CityNews there were no working smoke alarms inside the building.

Coxwell is blocked off in the area to make room for emergency vehicles. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

With files from Carl Hanstke