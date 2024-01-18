Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Posted January 18, 2024 8:09 pm.
Last Updated January 18, 2024 8:27 pm.
A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night.
Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to a nearby hospital in non-life threatening condition.
There is no immediate suspect information.