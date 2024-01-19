Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

DRPS
The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 19, 2024 3:10 pm.

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy.

Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged four males entered the pharmacy, one armed with a gun, demanding access to the store safe. The suspects then allegedly stole narcotics and cash before fleeing in a waiting white Chevrolet four-door sedan.

Police located the suspect vehicle as it entered the westbound Highway 401 and was confirmed to have been stolen out of Peel Region on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The vehicle was then followed by police to the Allenby Avenue and Hadrian Drive area in Toronto. It was then abandoned near a walking path and the five suspects allegedly fled on foot.

Police arrested all suspects a short distance away.

Ajhawn Chambers, 19, of Toronto, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto, a 15-year-old boy from Whitby, and two 17-year-old boys from Toronto are facing several charges including robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000

All five males were held for a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

54m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

51m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice
Multiple customers of a defunct GTA contracting company seek refunds and justice

They were strangers just a few months ago but now a long list of people from across the GTA have formed quite a bond, though it’s not one they had set out to create. The circumstances bringing them all...

16m ago

Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute
Arrest made after teen stabbed at Humberside Collegiate Institute

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a male teenager was stabbed and injured during an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute. Officers were called to the high school, located in the Quebec...

updated

54m ago

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. Special...

51m ago

4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion
4 suspects wanted in Ajax armed home invasion

Durham police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Ajax. Investigators say they were called to home in the area of Lake Driveway East and Lewin Crescent around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.

20h ago

2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

20h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

21h ago

3:16
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house
Man dead, 6 displaced after fire at unregistered Toronto rooming house

A man has died and six people have been displaced after a fire at an unregistered rooming house on Coxwell Avenue in Toronto. Nick Westoll has more on the investigation.

21h ago

More Videos