Five teens arrested in armed robbery at Pickering pharmacy

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering pharmacy.

Durham police were called to the Guardian Drug Store on Kingston Road on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged four males entered the pharmacy, one armed with a gun, demanding access to the store safe. The suspects then allegedly stole narcotics and cash before fleeing in a waiting white Chevrolet four-door sedan.

Police located the suspect vehicle as it entered the westbound Highway 401 and was confirmed to have been stolen out of Peel Region on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The vehicle was then followed by police to the Allenby Avenue and Hadrian Drive area in Toronto. It was then abandoned near a walking path and the five suspects allegedly fled on foot.

Police arrested all suspects a short distance away.

Ajhawn Chambers, 19, of Toronto, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto, a 15-year-old boy from Whitby, and two 17-year-old boys from Toronto are facing several charges including robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000

All five males were held for a bail hearing.