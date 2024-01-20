2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
Posted January 20, 2024 7:34 am.
Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the Birchmount and Ellesmere Roads area.
Officers located an adult male who had been shot, and the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects were located nearby and arrested. An investigation is ongoing.