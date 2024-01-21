2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto Police Service arm badge
Toronto Police Service arm badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 21, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 2:03 pm.

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to a mischief investigation related to a demonstration.

On Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a demonstration at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Allegedly, the two men were participating in a demonstration inside the Toronto Eaton Centre and were blocking the entrance to a store, preventing employees from closing.

Both men then allegedly began pushing security and tried to gain entry into the store. Police reportedly attempted to remove the protestors from the area, when one of the men pushed an officer and the other man used an umbrella to strike an officer.

Demonstrators reportedly banged on the store shutters and yelled at store employees and officers, and one man then made a verbal threat towards an individual in the mall.

Police later identified the two men involved in this incident.

On Saturday, members of the Hate Crime Unit conducted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the offence. It is further alleged that at the time of the search, officers recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

Amro Saeed Ahmad Abufarick, 19, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, being a member of an unlawful assembly while masked, mischief interfering with property, assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday morning.

Malek Said Ahma Abufarick, 34, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, mischief interfering with property and assaulting a peace officer.

He was also scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday morning.

“As a reminder, the Service respects people’s right to demonstrate lawfully, but anyone whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality can be arrested,” said Toronto Police Services in a release.

“Just because someone is not issued a charge at the time does not mean that they cannot be laid at a later date. Officers will continue to investigate, gather evidence, and determine whether charges are appropriate.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

2h ago

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

17h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure

OTTAWA — After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal has officially reopened to skaters. The skateway's return comes after last year's unseasonal warmth kept...

57m ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

17h ago

Top Stories

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

2h ago

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

17h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure

OTTAWA — After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal has officially reopened to skaters. The skateway's return comes after last year's unseasonal warmth kept...

57m ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

3h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

20h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
More Videos