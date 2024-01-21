2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to a mischief investigation related to a demonstration.

On Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a demonstration at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Allegedly, the two men were participating in a demonstration inside the Toronto Eaton Centre and were blocking the entrance to a store, preventing employees from closing.

Both men then allegedly began pushing security and tried to gain entry into the store. Police reportedly attempted to remove the protestors from the area, when one of the men pushed an officer and the other man used an umbrella to strike an officer.

Demonstrators reportedly banged on the store shutters and yelled at store employees and officers, and one man then made a verbal threat towards an individual in the mall.

Police later identified the two men involved in this incident.

On Saturday, members of the Hate Crime Unit conducted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in relation to the offence. It is further alleged that at the time of the search, officers recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

Amro Saeed Ahmad Abufarick, 19, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, being a member of an unlawful assembly while masked, mischief interfering with property, assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday morning.

Malek Said Ahma Abufarick, 34, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, mischief interfering with property and assaulting a peace officer.

He was also scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday morning.

“As a reminder, the Service respects people’s right to demonstrate lawfully, but anyone whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality can be arrested,” said Toronto Police Services in a release.

“Just because someone is not issued a charge at the time does not mean that they cannot be laid at a later date. Officers will continue to investigate, gather evidence, and determine whether charges are appropriate.”