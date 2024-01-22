Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts ‘go around’ after failed landing causing tail strike

An Air France airbus drags its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)
An Air France airbus drags its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 22, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 2:10 pm.

Air France flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a failed landing resulted in attempting a “go around” on Sunday.

Photos show the damage caused to the plane, an Airbus A350, as a passengers onboard could hear the noise of the tail dragging on the runway, which one passenger recorded.

Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)
Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)
Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)
Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)

The pilots applied maximum thrust, but experienced what the pilots called a “too long landing rate”, and attempted to lift off again causing the tail strike.

This was due to a “landing rate warning”, meaning too much speed and not enough runway left to safely stop the aircraft, causing the tail to drag on the ground.

The aircraft remains at Pearson and is stuck there until it can be fixed, resulting in the return flight from Toronto to Paris being canceled as there was no available replacement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow
Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests. Former...

33m ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

3h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow
Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests. Former...

33m ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

3h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

47m ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

19h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

20h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

More Videos