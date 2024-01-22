Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts ‘go around’ after failed landing causing tail strike

Air France flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a failed landing resulted in attempting a “go around” on Sunday.

Photos show the damage caused to the plane, an Airbus A350, as a passengers onboard could hear the noise of the tail dragging on the runway, which one passenger recorded.

Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X) Damage to an Air France airbus after it dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a landing rate warning on Sunday. (@aviationbrk/X)

The pilots applied maximum thrust, but experienced what the pilots called a “too long landing rate”, and attempted to lift off again causing the tail strike.

This was due to a “landing rate warning”, meaning too much speed and not enough runway left to safely stop the aircraft, causing the tail to drag on the ground.

The aircraft remains at Pearson and is stuck there until it can be fixed, resulting in the return flight from Toronto to Paris being canceled as there was no available replacement.