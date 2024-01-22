The legal fight for the future of artificial intelligence

File - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York. Negotiators will meet this week to hammer out details of European Union artificial intelligence rules but the process has been bogged down by a simmering last-minute battle over how to govern systems that underpin general purpose AI services like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard chatbot. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted January 22, 2024 8:44 am.

The New York Times is suing the creator of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence bot the Times alleges was trained on millions of its copyrighted articles. It’s not the only such lawsuit, but it is the biggest. What this all boils down to are questions that will determine the future of a technology that has the potential to change the world — for good or ill.

“The New York Times says you’re not just learning about American history from reading Times’ articles. You are using this to potentially produce articles that compete with the New York Times for journalism. You are free riding off of our work in a way that undermines the market for it,” said James Grimmelmann, Tessler Family Professor of Digital and Information Law, Cornell Tech and Cornell Law School.

How different are a human and a computer when each is learning from example? As machines become able to mimic the creative endeavours humans have mastered, what compensation is owed to the creators they learned from? And can bots like ChatGPT even survive without free access to a world of copyrighted material?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

breaking

0m ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

1h ago

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

15h ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

2h ago

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

breaking

0m ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

1h ago

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

15h ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam

"It hurts," says Stephanie Richards as she says she was scammed out of $1,800 by someone claiming to be selling a car online out of Montreal. Now, she's sharing her story, warning others not to fall into the same trap. Swidda Rassy reports.

13h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

16h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos