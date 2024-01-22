Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle rode the red rocket alongside the Stanley Cup during the morning commute. The ride was presented by Rogers ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game being held in Toronto in less than two weeks.

Kaberle, a four-time All-Star, boarded a TTC Line 1 subway at Davisville Station in midtown Toronto with the Cup in tow. The pair embarked on a 10-stop journey to Union Station.

Along the way, riders were able to take photos with Kaberle and Lord Stanley on a subway train that was decked out in a red carpet. Once they arrived at Union, the Cup was set up in the concourse for more photo opportunities with fans.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to greet the former Leaf and posed for her own photo beside the trophy.

“Thank you to Rogers and the TTC for helping bring the Stanley Cup to transit riders,” wrote Chow on X. “Next time I see it, I hope it’s at Nathan Phillips Square after the parade.”

Kaberle played 14 years in the NHL – he spent more than a decade with the Toronto Maple Leafs and won a Stanley Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins. Kaberle also played for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.

“A big thank you to Rogers for putting together this one-of-a-kind Stanley Cup experience,” Kaberle said. “Toronto has some of the best hockey fans on the planet and I can’t wait to see what else Rogers has planned for NHL All-Star Weekend.”

The NHL All-Star Game is at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3 and is part of a full weekend of festivities beginning on Feb. 1. For four days the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will be transformed into an NHL All-Star Fan Fair.

You can catch all the NHL All-Star Weekend events, including the Rogers NHL All-Star Game, exclusively on Sportsnet.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews