From a mascot showdown to All-Star Red Carpet, more details on the NHL All-Star Fan Fair released

Fans in Maple Leaf Square celebrate the first goal.
Fans in Maple Leaf Square celebrate the first goal by the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Tampa Bay Lightning during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on April 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lindsay Dunn

Posted January 17, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 7:41 am.

For four days the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will be transformed into a hockey lovers’ paradise. The NHL released more details on the anticipated 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair that starts on Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 4.

Fans will have the chance to participate in autograph sessions with current and former legends of the game but also get close to some of their favorite stars when they walk the red carpet on Feb. 1 ahead of the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase and the NHL All-Star Draft.

The league also announced that fans can get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup and take a selfie with one of the most recognizable trophies in sports or meet their favorite mascots at the NHL Mascot Showdown. The team’s mascots will do their best to showcase their own hockey skills and athleticism over the four-day event.

Ahead of the All-Star game on Saturday, Feb. 3, fans will be able to watch the NHL All-Star Pride Cup hosted by the NHL, Scotiabank, and Pride Tape. Members of the Toronto Gay Hockey Association will compete in the Pride Cup at 10 a.m.

There will be dozens of hands-on hockey-related events during the festivities but for Leafs fans many will be lining up to take their photo inside a replica of the team’s dressing room. Be sure to visit Rogers and Sportsnet at Fan Fair to win awesome hockey prizes, have your photo taken at the Sportsnet broadcast desk, and test the speed of your slap shot with the Rogers Hardest Shot skills competition

You can catch all the NHL All-Star Weekend events, including the Rogers NHL All-Star Game, exclusively on Sportsnet.

Details of who will be signing autographs at the four-day hockey extravaganza are not yet released. Tickets for the event are available at NHL.com/FanFair.

Rogers is the parent company of this website.

