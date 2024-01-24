Foreign interference inquiry signals plan to probe alleged meddling by India

OTTAWA — The federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the last two general elections.

In a statement today, the commission says it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.

The commission’s terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The statement today signals the commission’s intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots.

The commission’s initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.

An interim report from the commission is due May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press