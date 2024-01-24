Ontario public servants awarded additional pay in wake of Bill 124 ruling

Queen's Park
Exterior view of the Legislative Building on the grounds of Queen's Park. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 4:51 pm.

Ontario public servants have won additional pay increases of 6.5 per cent – the latest in a series of retroactive pay decisions for workers affected by a wage restraint law that was found unconstitutional.

An arbitrator has awarded those members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union the extra pay in response to a “reopener” clause they had in the contract they signed in 2022, which at the time was subject to a law known as Bill 124.

That 2019 law capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

An Ontario court has declared it unconstitutional, ruling that it infringes on the workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining, but the government has appealed.

In the meantime, arbitrators have awarded additional retroactive pay to several groups of workers that had “reopener” clauses in their contracts, including teachers, nurses, other hospital workers, ORNGE air ambulance paramedics, and college faculty.

Combined with the one per cent per year in the public servants’ 2022 contract, the additional pay means they will receive salary increases of three per cent in the first and third years of the deal, and 3.5 per cent in the second year.

“This government may think that their majority means they hold all the power, but this win is proof that when we build worker power and solidarity, workers have the power to fight for what they deserve,” OPSEU president JP Hornick wrote in a statement.

Top Stories

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

46m ago

Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school
Teen arrested after alleged machete attack near North York high school

A Toronto teenager is facing charges after an alleged machete attack outside a high school in North York earlier this week. Emergency crews were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West around...

4h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

29m ago

New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan
New documentary to air on deadly, illegal cosmetic clinic in Vaughan

On a cold April morning in 2017, 23-year-old Chanel Stebens entered a Vaughan home to receive a cosmetic butt injection from Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, a registered nurse who investigators say was operating...

4h ago

