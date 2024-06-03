Province’s financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government’s ServiceOntario changes

A sign at the door of a Staples in Leaside designating that it will become a ServiceOntario location. (Daniel Berry/CITYNEWS)
A sign at the door of a Staples in Leaside designating that it will become a ServiceOntario location. (Daniel Berry/CITYNEWS)

By Richard Southern

Posted June 3, 2024 5:59 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 6:01 am.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province’s independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government’s decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets and convert them into Staples Canada stores, 680 NewsRadio has learned.

The FAO is conducting the inquiry following a request from Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman, who cited 680 NewsRadio’s reporting.

680 NewsRadio was the first to report in January that the government was closing nine ServiceOntario outlets that were privately operated by small business owners and moving the locations into Staples Canada stores as part of a sole-sourced deal, with taxpayer money going to Staples for store retrofits.

“We understand from news reports that these contracts will provide significant value to these large American companies,” wrote Bowman in her request letter to the FAO.

“However, the government has not been clear on the value to the Ontario taxpayer.”

Related:

The FAO inquiry will compare the financial costs and benefits of the government’s contract with Staples Canada with the alternative of continuing contracts with independent private operators and will aim to answer several key questions, including how Staples Canada will be compensated during the three-year pilot program, what financial arrangements are included in the agreement, and will consist of a financial analysis of re-locating the ServiceOntario centres.

Government officials said using Staples locations will lead to an estimated $900,000 in savings over three years, but the business case has never been made available to 680 NewsRadio.

In February, CityNews spoke to the owner of one of the 11 ServiceOntario locations that shut down. She detailed how she was losing her business.

The results of the inquiry are expected in early 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

33m ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

1h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

8h ago

Are Oilers Canada's team?: 'Don't know if Toronto is cheering for us'
Are Oilers Canada's team?: 'Don't know if Toronto is cheering for us'

Hey Edmonton Oilers, no pressure. After they advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 thanks to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Oilers will now have the support of the...

6m ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

33m ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

1h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

8h ago

Are Oilers Canada's team?: 'Don't know if Toronto is cheering for us'
Are Oilers Canada's team?: 'Don't know if Toronto is cheering for us'

Hey Edmonton Oilers, no pressure. After they advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 thanks to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Oilers will now have the support of the...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

12h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

21h ago

More Videos