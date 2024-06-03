Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai

Air Canada says it is ramping up its flights to India this year, including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.

The airline says the flights between Toronto and Mumbai will run four times a week starting Oct. 27.

In addition, Air Canada says it will boost its service from Montreal to Delhi to daily flights.

“India is an important market for Air Canada, reflecting longstanding and growing family and trade ties between our two countries,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

“We are thrilled to expand our network to Mumbai and Delhi by building additional scale at our hubs in time for Diwali festivities this fall. With new non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai, the addition of new flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow, together with the unparalleled connectivity from our robust North American network, we are solidifying Air Canada as the leading airline offering the most travel options between Canada and India. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

Flight schedule

For those travelling from Western Canada, the airline says it will offer daily seasonal flights from Calgary to Delhi via London starting on Oct. 27.

Flights from Vancouver to London will also connect conveniently to flights to Delhi this winter.

In total, Air Canada says it will operate 25 weekly flights to India.