Police note ‘concerning rise’ in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a “concerning rise” in violence related to vehicle thefts.

Since Sept. 21, 2023, the task force efforts led to 89 arrests, 554 charges laid, and the recovery of 109 vehicles in the GTA.

The arrests and charges include “carjackings and home invasions for the purpose of vehicle theft.”

In Toronto, police say have they have made 40 arrests, laid 315 charges and recovered 81 vehicles.

“Across the GTA, members of the task force are successfully disrupting the networks responsible for high-risk auto thefts and holding those who are responsible to account,” Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts said in a release on Thursday.

The task force is led by Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police and works with police services across the GTA.

Police have said that the level of violence used in vehicle thefts represents a “new and evolving threat.”

“Although the number of carjackings in Toronto decreased in 2023 compared to the year before, we continue to see a concerning rise in violence related to auto thefts that the [task force] will continue to address,” Supt. Watts said.

Provincial police said officers with the task force are working with the OPP-led Organized Crime Towing and Auto Theft Team and partners, including Équité Association and the Canada Border Services Agency.

“Through this ongoing collaboration, we are confident that we can identify and dismantle the organized crime groups that are responsible for the recent spike in serious vehicle crimes,” said OPP Det.-Supt. Paula Milne.

Last year, police reported more than 300 carjackings in the GTA, with over 200 of those taking place in Toronto.

With files from The Canadian Press and Lucas Casaletto