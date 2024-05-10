Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses ‘significant risk’

Photo of Keith Theodore Constantin, whom Durham police say was released back into the community and poses a 'significant risk' especially to children.
By John Marchesan

Posted May 10, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 5:58 pm.

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community.

Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching conditions placed on him by the courts. He was held for a bail hearing and released the following day. He is currently residing in the Oshawa area, according to police.

Police say Constantin poses a “significant risk” to the community, especially children.

“Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings,” they said in a statement. “Any suspicious or dangerous behaviours should be reported directly to police.”

According to police, Constantin has previously been convicted of sexual assault, sexual assault with a Weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, robbery, possession of explosives, uttering threats, and failing to comply with probation orders.

Among his current bail conditions, Constantin is prohibited from being alone with anyone under the age of 16, he must stay away from daycare, schools, playgrounds or swimming areas where anyone under 16 may be present, and he must abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

