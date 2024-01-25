Murder of Quebec sergeant: No charges for officers who killed suspect after attack

Quebec provincial police officers won't face charges after they shot and killed a man who had allegedly taken the life of one of their own last March. Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, was killed by police after he allegedly attacked Sgt. Maureen Breau March 27 and left her partner injured in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Breau is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 1:39 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 1:42 pm.

Quebec provincial police officers won’t face charges for killing a man moments after he had allegedly attacked and killed their colleague in March.

Police shot dead Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, after Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed and her partner was injured on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Brouillard Lessard had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times before his alleged attack on the two officers.

A Quebec coroner will hold a public inquiry next month into the death of Breau and Brouillard Lessard.

The province’s prosecution service says that after analyzing evidence collected by Quebec’s independent police watchdog, it concluded that the two officers who took down the suspect did not violate the law.

The prosecution service says it won’t comment on its decision until the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

5h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

Fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to rethink...

36m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

2h ago

