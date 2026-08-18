The remains of another missing man from the Smiths Falls area were found on a rural property near the town last week, provincial police confirmed in a release.

The remains of Lawrence Bertrim, who was 42 at the time he disappeared over four years ago, were found by investigators on Aug. 6. He is the third man who has been found on a property on Kelly Jordan Road.

Earlier this month, police confirmed they found the remains Robert Lambert, who would be 83, and previously they found the remains of Robbie Thompson, who would be 36.

The cause of Bertrim’s death has not been determined, officials say. Thompson’s death is considered a homicide, and charges were laid.

“Locating Lawrence Bertrim is a significant development for his family, who have waited nearly four years for answers, and for the investigative team, who have worked relentlessly on this case,” OPP Detective Inspector Jennifer Patton, said.

Three remains found on one property

Ontario Provincial Police have been carrying out an extensive search of a large treed property on Kelly Jordan Road northeast of Smiths Falls.

The public first heard about the operation last year when officers confirmed they found remains on the property that belonged to Thompson who went missing in 2023.

Mark Fenton, 42, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with Thompson’s death; police have also charged Christopher Fenton, 48, Erin Mackie, 40, both from Montague Township and Joshua Belfiori, 34, from Kingston, with one count of first-degree murder each.

Smiths Falls is located 80 km southwest of Ottawa

Officials have not revealed a link between Lambert and Thompson, if any, and have not laid charges in connection with the death of Lambert.

In several instances, police carried out searches for Thompson in connection Bertrim.

Police have not “ruled out” any connections between the cases but have also not provided any details on the remains aside from where the three were found.

“While this discovery marks important progress, the investigation is far from complete,” Patton said. “We understand the public interest generated by the discovery of three missing persons on a single property, and we ask for patience as investigators continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads.”

Robbie Thompson (left) and Robert Lambert were both missing men from the Smiths Falls area. Lamert went missing in 2018. (OPP)