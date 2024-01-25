Rights group reports more arrests as Belarus intensifies crackdown on dissent

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 3:26 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A rights group on Thursday reported dozens more home raids and arrests across Belarus in the latest intensification of a years-long crackdown on dissent in the country of 9.5 million people.

The Viasna human rights center said it knew of at least 159 people targeted by searches and detentions in multiple Belarusian cities, including the capital, Minsk. Those targeted by authorities included relatives of jailed dissidents, journalists and others, it said.

Leaders of Belarusian opposition have called the new wave of arrests, which is the biggest in recent months, “a blow to the solidarity within the country.”

According to Viasna, there are 1,419 political prisoners now held in Belarus. Many of those detained Thursday and earlier in the week had been helping families of those jailed for political reasons.

Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko unleashed an unrelenting crackdown on dissent in August 2020, after an election the opposition and the West denounced as a sham gave him his sixth term in office.

The outcome of the vote triggered unprecedented mass protests that rocked the country for months. Belarusian authorities detained more than 35,000 demonstrators, with police and security forces brutally beating many. Thousands have fled the country, and dozens have been labeled extremists by authorities.

Many of those detained Thursday were reportedly involved with the INeedHelpBY project, which helps “provide food to political prisoners and others who find themselves in dire straits amid repressions.” Officials have outlawed the project as extremist, which exposes anyone involved to prosecution and imprisonment of up to seven years.

INeedHelpBY activst Filip Hauryshau has urged people involved to leave the project’s online chat and unfollow it on social media, saying authorities are seeking a list of those involved. INeedHelpBY reported the project has provided assistance worth of more than $1.5 million since 2020.

Arrests have been carried out by Belarus’ main security service, the KGB, and its officers demand those targeted and those who witness raids to sign a non-disclosure agreement, one such witness told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals.

Viasna said security operatives also forcibly install spyware on the phones of those detained and their relatives, which allows the KGB to monitor closed chats of activists.

“The attack on the people and the initiatives, which in harsh conditions make sure Belarusians aren’t left without help, aims for revenge for the solidarity, to destroy the support infrastructure, intimidate people involved in it,” Viasna rights advocate Pavel Sapelka told AP.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that among those arrested was Aksana Yuchkovich, a journalist with the news outlet Catholic.By who was involved in helping families of political prisoners.

It said that in the western city of Drahichyn, authorities arrested Siarhei Gardzievich, a journalist who previously served 1 1/2 years in prison before being released in October 2022. In the eastern city of Vitebsk, journalist and rights advocate Barys Khamaida was arrested.

According to the association, authorities also launched a criminal investigation of 20 Belarusian analysts and pundits who live abroad, accusing them of conspiring to overthrow the government and “propaganda of extremism.”

In a statement, Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was “shocked by the raids of the Belarusian regime on families of political prisoners.”

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, condemned the new wave of arrests, noting it is unfolding ahead of parliamentary elections in February.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement that the latest arrests represent “a new departure in the chilling campaign to exterminate all vestiges of dissent in Belarus since the disputed 2020 election.”

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

3h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

7m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

3h ago

5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Five GTA school boards have rescheduled a professional development day due to the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8. The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

3h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

7m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

3h ago

5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Five GTA school boards have rescheduled a professional development day due to the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8. The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

21h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

22h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

22h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos