Liberal MPs remain split on genocide case as UN orders Israel to protect Palestinians

The Parliament Hill Peace Tower
The Parliament Hill Peace Tower is framed in an iron fence on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 9:58 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 10:28 am.

Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond to the International Court of Justice case on whether Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations’ top court opted today to continue looking into the case and demanded Israel try to limit death and damage in its military offensive.

South Africa brought the case, asking for a ceasefire, but the judges are instead ordering six provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not comment when reporters asked for his response as he entered a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill this morning.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid says she’ll read the interim ruling but says Canada must abide by whatever the court orders and convene other countries to help respond to the humanitarian plight.

Her colleague Anthony Housefather says he finds the case baseless and insulting, and argued the court is using a low bar in deciding whether there’s a possible case of genocide.

The issue has split the Liberal caucus and Trudeau has refused calls from Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada to stake out a clear position as other world leaders have. 

He has said Canada doesn’t necessarily agree with the premise of South Africa’s case, but hasn’t said whether he rejects the application nor whether Canada will abide by whatever ruling the court makes.

The South African and Palestinian envoys will hold a press conference later today.

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute
Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute

A special weather statement that blanked the GTA has now been lifted in most areas after record rainfall disrupted Friday morning's commute. Environment Canada had warned of 15 to 25 mm that could fall...

18m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. York Regional Police say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen driving in the area...

54m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

24m ago

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire

The United Nations’ top court on Friday ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel stopped short of ordering Jerusalem to end the military...

5m ago

