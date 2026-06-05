2 injured, 1 seriously, after stabbing incident by Woodbine Beach boardwalk

Emergency crews can be seen near the Woodbine Beach boardwalk Friday night. CITYNEWS / Sean Toussaint

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 5, 2026 9:55 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 10:50 pm.

Two people have been taken to a hospital with injuries after a stabbing incident by the Woodbine Beach boardwalk Friday evening, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and west of Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

According to a Toronto Police Service social media post, officers were called to the area with reports that a fight was occurring. A male victim was subsequently found with injuries.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews the man was being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update Friday night, officers said a second victim was found with injuries. The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Toronto police officers didn’t say if there are any outstanding suspects wanted. The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t immediately clear.

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