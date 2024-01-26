Two charged in fraud investigation involving Ontario’s gambling website

Two people are facing a total of 21 charges after fraudulent activity was reported on the province’s iGaming website.

Provincial police, along with the enforcement arm of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), were contacted in July 2022 following allegations of identity theft taking place on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) iGaming website.

In August of the same year, AGCO says it received reports of fraudulent activity on the OLG’s online sports betting site.

Police searched a residence in North York in July 2023 and seized multiple electronic devices, fraudulent documents and instruments related to non-gaming criminal offences.

In December 2023, 38-year-old Ernesto Rasing of Toronto and 20-year-old Elaiza Mae Paculanan were taken into custody. Each face 10 charges related to fraud and identity theft while Paculanan was also charged with a probation violation.