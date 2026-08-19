Motorcyclist dead after collision with transit bus in Brampton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton late Wednesday morning, Peel police say.

Officers were called to the area of Bovaird Drive East and Great Lakes Drive near Dixie Road at 9:26 a.m., after reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a Brampton Transit bus.

Police say the motorcyclist, said to be in their 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the transit bus, a man in his 60s, was transported to the hospital. Police have not released details on his condition.

The collision led to traffic disruptions, with eastbound Bovaird Drive closed at Dixie Road as investigators documented the scene and collected evidence. Commuters are being urged to use alternate routes while the closure remains in effect.

Peel police say more information will be released as it becomes available.