Atmospheric rivers roll over B.C., melting snow and triggering flood warnings

VANCOUVER — Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia’s South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers will roll over the area through to Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal, melting snow and adding runoff to waterways.

Rainfall warnings or special weather statements have been posted for Metro Vancouver, all of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast, predicting up to 90 millimetres of rain by Saturday night.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says the heaviest rainfall will hit western Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains, with between 200 and 300 millimetres of rain expected through to Wednesday.

The centre has posted flood watches for Vancouver Island and much of the South Coast as rain and snowmelt fill rivers and streams to their banks.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says while it will be very wet, it won’t be as bad as the record-breaking floods of November 2021 that washed away bridges and prompted landslides that killed five people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press