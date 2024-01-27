Man dies after shots fired inside Montreal taxi; police seek at least one suspect

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 27, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 11:33 am.

Police say they’re looking for at least one suspect after a man was shot and killed inside a taxi in Montreal’s Park Extension neighbourhood northwest of downtown late Friday night.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body after responding to a 911 call about the shooting just before midnight.

Brabant says first responders tried to perform CPR on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene shortly after.

Police are now reviewing surveillance footage and trying to gather information from witnesses, several of whom are said to have reported seeing a person approach the taxi before at least one gunshot was fired in the victim’s direction.

Brabant says that person then fled in an unknown direction.

There have been no arrests, and Brabant says investigators are still working to identify both the suspect and the victim.

