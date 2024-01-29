Coroner’s inquest into mass stabbing in Saskatchewan begins final week

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 10:43 am.

MELFORT, Sask. — A coroner’s inquest into a mass stabbing on a Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to hear today from elders and the Parole Board of Canada.

Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and wounded 17 on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby community of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, on Sept. 4, 2022.

The 32-year-old died in police custody a few days later.

Over the last two weeks, the inquest has heard how the rampage unfolded from RCMP officers at the scene, major crimes investigators and other first responders.

It has also heard about Sanderson’s life and prison history from his parole officers, a criminal psychologist and an RCMP profiler. 

Testimony is expected to wrap up Tuesday before the six-person jury deliberates on recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

