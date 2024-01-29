Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up.

Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Avenue on Sunday morning after getting reports of a loud noise.

They arrived to find a damaged drive-thru ATM.

Police tell CityNews the incident appears to be a robbery attempt where suspects used an explosive in an effort to get cash from the machine.

It’s unclear if the suspects were able to get any cash or just caused damaged. The ATM remained taped off as of Monday morning and debris could be seen strewn around the drive-thru area.

Police and their forensics team remain on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Carl Hanstke