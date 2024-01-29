Epcor issues ban on non-essential water use in Edmonton area due to pump issue

Residents and businesses in Edmonton and the surrounding area are being told to limit their water use. The Edmonton skyline is shown on Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2024 6:08 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 7:12 pm.

EDMONTON — Residents and businesses in Edmonton and the surrounding area were told Monday to limit their water use.

Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use after a failure in the distribution pumping system at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant in the morning.

“This mandated water ban includes all surrounding communities that Epcor provides water to, so that’s Edmonton and surrounding communities such as St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Beaumont, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, amongst others,” said Craig Bonneville, the company’s director of engineering and technical services.

Epcor said in a press release that the Rossdale plant remained operational but can’t supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

There was no timeline for when repairs were to be completed, though Epcor said drinking water remained safe.

People were told to take measures such as delaying laundry and turning taps off while brushing teeth. Businesses like laundromats and car washes that use large volumes of non-essential water were asked to halt water use.

“Businesses using water to provide an essential product for life-sustaining needs are exempt from these measures,” Bonneville said.

“Other exemptions could include businesses that must use water to meet health codes, such as hospitals.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

6h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

7h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

2h ago

Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives
Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial...

1h ago

