Toronto police to provide update Tuesday on arrests tied to U.S. Consulate shooting

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West around 5:29 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after reports that a firearm had been discharged at the consulate building. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 16, 2026 5:21 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 5:22 am.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will deliver an update Tuesday morning on arrests linked to several firearm‑related investigations across the GTA — including the March 10 shooting at the U.S. Consulate.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters, where Demkiw will be joined by Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews of Detective Operations.

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate, when two suspects exited a white Honda CR‑V and fired multiple rounds at the fortified building before fleeing.

No injuries were reported, but investigators recovered shell casings and documented damage to the front entrance. Police and RCMP officials immediately classified the incident as a national security matter.

On June 11, an early‑morning series of search warrants tied to the consulate shooting and other gunfire incidents led to the fatal shooting of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a veteran Emergency Task Force officer.

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Pinizzotto was struck during an exchange of gunfire inside a fourth‑floor apartment unit on Martha Eaton Way and later died in the hospital. Police confirmed the warrants executed that morning were directly connected to the consulate case and other shootings across the GTA.

One suspect, 19‑year‑old Nicholas Bennett, was shot by police during the same operation and remains in the hospital. He is expected to face a first‑degree murder charge in Pinizzotto’s death.

A second suspect, 19‑year‑old Zara Jabbi, remains wanted in connection with the U.S. Consulate shooting and is considered armed and dangerous.

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