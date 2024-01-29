MUST-WATCH: Soaring through the skies

Masters of the Air
Austin Butler and Callum Turner in Masters of the Air, courtesy of Apple Studios.

By James Mackin

Posted January 29, 2024 5:03 pm.

We’ve got some high-flying action entering the MUST-WATCH this week! But could this fighter pilot series soar to the top spot, or could it go to a miniseries about an infamous drug lord? Perhaps a documentary about one of Canada’s greatest contributions to media? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Masters of the Air

Where to watch: Apple TV+

First up this week, let’s enjoy some intense action in the sky!

Masters of the Air is a new miniseries starring Austin Butler (from Elvis) and Callum Turner (from the Boys in the Boat). They’re two fighter pilots working with the 100th Bomb Group, which was a group of American fighter pilots in World War II who sustained heavy casualties throughout the war. Serving as a companion piece to Band of Brothers and the Pacific, this show promises intense drama, scary action, and immense thrills. This miniseries also stars Anthony Boyle (from the Plot Against America), Isabel May (from 1883), and Barry Keoghan (from Saltburn).

You can watch this show on Apple TV+ now!

Sexy Beast

Where to watch: Paramount+

Next up, let’s take a look at a prequel to a beloved crime film!

Sexy Beast is a prequel miniseries to a film of the same name (directed by Johnathan Glazer, who also directed the Oscar-nominated the Zone of Interest). The film was about a retired criminal reconnecting with a former acquaintance who has become a sociopath, and this miniseries depicts their initial beginnings and the crimes they committed in 1990s London. Starring James McArdle (from Andor) and Emun Elliott (from Guilt) in the roles first popularized by Ray Winstone and Sir Ben Kingsley respectively, this show promises thrills, chills, and some fantastic crimes. This show also stars Sarah Greene (from Bad Sisters), Ralph Brown (from Withnail & I), and Tamsin Greig (from Black Books).

You can watch this show on Paramount+ now!

Expats

Where to watch: Prime Video

Now, let’s take a look at a drama set far away!

Brian Tee and Nicole Kidman in Expats, courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Expats is a new show created by Lulu Wang (the director of the Farewell). It stars Nicole Kidman (from Big Little Lies) as an expat living in Hong Kong with her husband (played by Brian Tee from Chicago Med). She finds solace in her expat community, but also feels quite lonely and isn’t sure if she wants to stay. As she’s dealing with these feelings, a tragedy strikes her community that threatens to unravel everything. This show also stars Sarayu Rao (from Monday Mornings), Ji-young Yoo (from Freaky Tales) and Jack Huston (from Fargo).

You can watch this miniseries on Prime Video now!

Griselda

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, it’s time for some drug drama!

Sofia Vergara in Griselda, courtesy of Netflix.

Griselda is a new miniseries about the Godmother of Cocaine, Griselda Blanco. She’s played here by Sofia Vergara (from Modern Family), who depicts her initial crimes in the drug game, the success, and the familial tragedy it brings. Depicting both the highs and the lows of her business, Griselda has already earned tons of praise with many calling this show Vergara’s greatest performance. This miniseries also stars Alberto Guerra (from Crime Diaries: The Candidate), Vanessa Ferlito (from Graceland), and Christian Tappan (from It Was Always Me).

You can watch this entire miniseries on Netflix now!

299 Queen Street West

Where to watch: Crave

Last but certainly not least, a documentary about one of Canada’s greatest contributions to the media market!

299 Queen Street West is a documentary about MuchMusic, Canada’s answer to MTV. The channel showed tons of music videos and programming from famous video journalists such as George Stromboulopoulos and Sook-Yin Lee. Beginning in 1984 and running until 2013 before it shut down (and was relaunched in 2021 as a TikTok channel), the channel left a huge impact on Canadian popular culture.

You can watch this documentary on Crave now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Captivating the King – Netflix

9. The Beekeeper – Cinemas

8. Hazbin Hotel – Prime Video

7. Sexy Beast – Paramount+

6. Expats – Prime Video

5. True Detective: Night Country – Crave

4. I.S.S. – Cinemas

3. Griselda – Netflix

2. 299 Queen Street West – Crave

1. Masters of the Air – Apple TV+

