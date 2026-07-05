1 person critically injured in Brampton shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2026 4:22 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a shooting in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries.

Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics tell CityNews one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The age and gender of the victim were not immediately available.

Police say two male suspects dressed in black were seen fleeing the scene on foot, but no other suspect details were immediately available.

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