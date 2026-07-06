Rogers buying remaining stake in MLSE from Kilmer Sports for $4.35B

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the remaining 25 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) it does not already own from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion.

“This is a defining moment for Rogers. Our full ownership of MLSE brings together Canada’s premier communications company with Canada’s premier sports and entertainment organization,” Tony Staffieri, president and CEO at Rogers, said in a release on Monday.

MLSE owns the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts.

The transaction is subject to league approvals.

Rogers said it expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Rogers intends to finance this transaction with its committed liquidity. As previously disclosed, Rogers intends to sell a minority stake in the consolidated Rogers sports, media and entertainment assets over the course of the next year,” the release states.

In 2025, Rogers had closed its deal to buy BCE Inc.’s 37.5 per cent stake in MLSE to become the majority owner of the company. After that deal, Rogers held a 75 per cent stake in the owner of MLSE.

Rogers is the parent company of this website and its affiliates.

More to come