breaking

Rogers buying remaining stake in MLSE from Kilmer Sports for $4.35B

Pedestrian pass the Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment headquarters in Toronto on Friday Dec. 9, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted July 6, 2026 8:17 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2026 8:45 am.

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy the remaining 25 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) it does not already own from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion.

“This is a defining moment for Rogers. Our full ownership of MLSE brings together Canada’s premier communications company with Canada’s premier sports and entertainment organization,” Tony Staffieri, president and CEO at Rogers, said in a release on Monday.

MLSE owns the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts.

The transaction is subject to league approvals.

Rogers said it expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Rogers intends to finance this transaction with its committed liquidity. As previously disclosed, Rogers intends to sell a minority stake in the consolidated Rogers sports, media and entertainment assets over the course of the next year,” the release states.

In 2025, Rogers had closed its deal to buy BCE Inc.’s 37.5 per cent stake in MLSE to become the majority owner of the company. After that deal, Rogers held a 75 per cent stake in the owner of MLSE.

Rogers is the parent company of this website and its affiliates.

More to come

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

10h ago

Canadians with mental illness who saw MAID as an option feel abandoned: 'They've left me with nothing'

TORONTO — Betrayed. Dehumanized. Devastated.  These are the words some Canadians use to describe how they feel about a special government committee recommending not to expand medical assistance in...

1h ago

Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign. In a social media post, Cerjanec did...

11h ago

Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area. Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently...

15h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

10h ago

Canadians with mental illness who saw MAID as an option feel abandoned: 'They've left me with nothing'

TORONTO — Betrayed. Dehumanized. Devastated.  These are the words some Canadians use to describe how they feel about a special government committee recommending not to expand medical assistance in...

1h ago

Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign. In a social media post, Cerjanec did...

11h ago

Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area. Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
1 man dead in Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton.

10h ago

0:42
Cooler air arrives as temperatures return to seasonal

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Monday as we return to more seasonal temperatures.

14h ago

2:51
Trump takes centre stage through 250th Independence day weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump put on a spectacle to ring in the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. Karling Donoghue takes look at the speeches, fireworks and controversies that took place across Washington D.C. and beyond this 4th of July weekend.

15h ago

2:36
Funeral events continue for Iran's former supreme leader, no sign of his successor

The second day of funeral proceedings for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have wrapped up in Tehran. Karling Donoghue takes a look and explains why Khamenei's successor will most likely not be making an appearance.

15h ago

3:15
Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a suspect after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga. Alessandra Carneiro provides an update on the investigation.

10h ago

More Videos