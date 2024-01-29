Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning.

Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial institution in the St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area, and two suspects attached an explosive device to the side of an outdoor ATM.

The suspects then waited around the corner as a driver parked the SUV nearby.

Around 10 minutes later, the device went off. But the plan bombed, and police say the cash box wasn’t breached despite the ATM being damaged.

Realizing the blast wasn’t strong enough to percipitate their unlawful withdrawal, the suspects ran back to the SUV which fled westbound on O’Connor Drive.

One suspect is described as having a stocky build, wearing dark pants with white stripes down the side of the leg, a light-coloured hooded sweater, and dark shoes with white soles.

Suspect #2 is described as: Thin build and wearing dark shoes, dark pants and a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

No description of the driver was available.

The SUV is described as a newer model and grey.