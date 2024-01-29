Suspects sought in failed attempt to blast open ATM with explosives

Police say this SUV sped away from an attempted ATM robbery that used explosives. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 29, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 5:23 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify several suspects who attempted to blast open an ATM using explosives on Sunday morning.

Investigators say at around 4:45 a.m., a grey SUV drove up to a financial institution in the St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area, and two suspects attached an explosive device to the side of an outdoor ATM.

The suspects then waited around the corner as a driver parked the SUV nearby.

Around 10 minutes later, the device went off. But the plan bombed, and police say the cash box wasn’t breached despite the ATM being damaged.

Realizing the blast wasn’t strong enough to percipitate their unlawful withdrawal, the suspects ran back to the SUV which fled westbound on O’Connor Drive.

One suspect is described as having a stocky build, wearing dark pants with white stripes down the side of the leg, a light-coloured hooded sweater, and dark shoes with white soles.

Suspect #2 is described as: Thin build and wearing dark shoes, dark pants and a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

No description of the driver was available.

The SUV is described as a newer model and grey.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Man, 16-year-old girl arrested in separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto
Man, 16-year-old girl arrested in separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto

A man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and charged for alleged separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto, police said. Investigators were first called to the Vaughan Road and Eglinton...

14m ago

Top Stories

5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats
5 teens charged in York Region high school brawl, days after students warned administration of threats

Students at a York Region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. Five teenagers have since been charged...

Exclusive

5h ago

Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged
Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities...

6h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will reduce multi-residential tax rate to help renters

​Mayor Olivia Chow says she is reducing the proposed tax increase for multi-residential properties to keep landlords from passing the cost onto renters. The current proposed multi-residential tax...

1h ago

Man, 16-year-old girl arrested in separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto
Man, 16-year-old girl arrested in separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto

A man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and charged for alleged separate suspected hate-motivated incidents in Toronto, police said. Investigators were first called to the Vaughan Road and Eglinton...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

4:52
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault
Five teens charged in alleged high school assault

Students at a York region high school say administrators failed to protect them after they reported receiving threats weeks and hours before a hallway brawl. As Faiza Amin explains, five teenagers have since been charged with assault.

2h ago

3:59
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week
ServiceOntario kiosks to open in Staples stores this week

Some Staples stores will be opening their ServiceOntario kiosks on Thursday. Richard Southern got a sneak peak this morning where he had some tough questions for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery.

7h ago

4:05
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal
RAW: CityNews reporter presses government official for answers on ServiceOntario deal

CityNews reporter Richard Southern presses Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy over how Staples ended up with a sole-source deal to host some ServiceOntario locations. The government will pay $1.75 million to retrofit the stores.

6h ago

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

More Videos