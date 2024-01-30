Navy veteran Joe Fraser launches GOP campaign to oust Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota

By The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2024 3:42 pm.

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Republican Joe Fraser, a U.S. Navy veteran and political newcomer, launched a longshot campaign Tuesday to oust three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota.

Fraser, 50, of Minnetrista, on the western edge of the Twin Cities area, kicked off his campaign with a media tour that included a stop in Duluth on Tuesday and planned stops Wednesday in Moorhead, Rochester and Mankato.

“We must work to put an end to the crises at our borders, to tackle rising consumer prices and our historic national debt, and to ensure our streets and country are safe from those who wish to cause us harm,” Fraser said on his website.

Fraser served in the Navy for 26 years, according to his website, with deployments to Europe, Haiti, the Far East and the Middle East. Most recently, he was director of information warfare at the Navy’s Aviation Warfighting Development Center, it says. He has worked in the business and banking sector since leaving the military.

But the popular Klobuchar, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, will be tough to beat. Her campaign had more than $4 million in the bank as of Oct. 1. She has always won by comfortable margins, beating former state Rep. Jim Newberger by 24 percentage points in 2018.

Four other GOP candidates have registered with the Federal Elections Commission. None reported any money in the bank as of Oct. 1. No current or recent office holders have indicated a desire to take on Klobuchar, and time is running out. Minnesota holds its precinct caucuses, the first step in the party endorsement process, on Feb. 27.

No Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006, when Tim Pawlenty was reelected governor.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

3h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

3h ago

Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects
Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects

Toyota Canada Inc. has reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

5h ago

Top Stories

5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton
5 youths, including 3 girls, charged in armed carjacking in Brampton

Five teenagers, including three girls, have been charged in an armed carjacking robbery in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to a Brampton commercial plaza near Vodden Street...

3h ago

Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA
Police investigating drive-by shootings at movie theatres across Toronto, GTA

York Regional Police are investigating multiple drive-by shootings at movie theatres that are believed to be linked to similar incidents in Toronto and Peel Region. On Jan. 24, authorities were called...

3h ago

Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects
Toyota Canada reissues 'do not drive' warning for 7,300 cars; recall for airbag defects

Toyota Canada Inc. has reissued an urgent "Do not drive" warning for about 7,300 cars as part of a decade-old campaign to remind customers their vehicles may have a defective Takata airbag. Phillip...

2h ago

Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns

Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?
Crosstown construction winding down, but what about Eglinton repaving?

Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction crews are getting close to finishing the reconstruction of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, but when it comes to repaving the roads above the tunnels the timeline isn’t clear. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

3:05
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada
Starbucks bringing controversial drink to Canada

Would you like some olive oil in your coffee? Starbucks is making it possible. Plus, a Super Bowl team turns to dog therapy, and a zoo takes bizarre steps to prepare for a potential bear escape. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

14m ago

2:51
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase
Mayor Chow to lower proposed multi-residential property tax increase

In an effort to keep landlords from passing the cost of property taxes on to renters, Chow says she plans to keep increases to 3.75% or lower as part of her proposed 2024 budget. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

3:04
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl
Students warn administrators of escalating violence ahead of school brawl

An investigation is underway following a hallway brawl inside a York Region high school. Faiza Amin reports on the disturbing footage captured on camera, and why students say school administrators failed to protect them.

22h ago

2:57
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits
Ford government giving $1.75M to Staples for ServiceOntario retrofits

The Ford government is giving American-owned Staples $1.75 million worth of retrofits to host some ServiceOntario locations. Richard Southern pushes the minister in charge for answers.
More Videos