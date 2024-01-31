John Podesta will take over for John Kerry as the US special climate change envoy, AP source says

John Podesta talks before President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room during an event to welcome mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted January 31, 2024 3:56 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 4:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser John Podesta will replace John Kerry as U.S. special climate change envoy, a person familiar with the appointment said Wednesday.

Kerry announced earlier this month that he would step down from the top climate job to work on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Podesta would start when Kerry departs, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the details of an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported the appointment.

Podesta was a behind-the-scenes veteran on climate in past Democratic administrations and was brought back to the White House last year to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress. He also led the administration’s climate task force.

The job he will assume was created by the Biden administration specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage. Kerry has been in the position since 2020.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

