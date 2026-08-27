Ottawa tweaks tariff reprisal after industry input

OTTAWA — Canadian businesses continue to weather U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest duties while they await the planned reprisal from Ottawa to take effect.

Late Wednesday evening, Finance Canada issued a statement saying it had been receiving feedback from Canadian industries and is making some adjustments to the list of counter-tariffs.

Canada’s response, spelled out on Tuesday, includes raising tariffs on American steel and aluminum products from 25 to 50 per cent.

The federal government will also impose tariffs ranging from 15 to 50 per cent on hundreds of other U.S. exports, including clothing and apparel, appliances, and dairy products.

In this case, the statement said that to protect against broader economic harm, seafood and fish products have been removed from the list, but no further details were released.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has stated on several occasions that if there is further Canadian retaliation, the Trump administration will not sit idly by and take it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press