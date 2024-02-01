Indigo receives privatization offer from Gerald Schwartz

A sign showing where Indigo plans to open a new store
A sign showing where Indigo plans to open a new store this fall is seen at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., on July 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Craig Wong

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 6:36 pm.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from a pair of companies owned by controlling shareholder Gerald Schwartz.

The non-binding proposal from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. would see them purchase the issued and outstanding shares of Indigo it does not already own for $2.25 in cash per common share. 

The two Trilogy firms are personal holding companies of Schwartz, the Onex Corp. founder and chairman who sits on Indigo’s board of directors and is the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. 

Through the Trilogy firms, Schwartz is the controlling shareholder of Indigo. He owns around 56 per cent of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares, while another 4.6 per cent belong to Reisman through a different holding company.  

Trilogy says the offer represents a 50 per cent premium over Indigo’s closing price on the last day of January. 

It says it’s not interested in selling any of its shares. 

Indigo announced layoffs earlier this year as part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations. 

Indigo spokeswoman Melissa Perri said at the time that the cuts were part of the company’s strategic plan meant to return the business to profitability.

The company has seen several quarters of financial losses as well as a number of changes to its executive and board of directors over the last year. 

Most recently, the company reported a net loss of $22.4 million in its second quarter, a period when founder and chief executive Heather Reisman retired and turned the business over to Peter Ruis.

Ruis left the company abruptly in September, making way for Reisman to return. 

Shares in Indigo closed Thursday down 1.33 per cent at $1.48. The stock price’s 52-week high was $2.60 on Oct. 4.

The retailer will report its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 in the coming weeks, but has not yet set a date for their release.

Top Stories

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old toddler, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of...

updated

12m ago

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

0m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

2h ago

