Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York.

Police say they were called to the area of Hillside Drive and Don Valley Drive just after 7 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“We believe at this time this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public,” said Toronto police Insp. Peter Wehby. “We also believe that these people know each other, the suspect and the victim.”

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build and a beard. Police say they believe he is driving 2018 blue Chevrolet Cruz bearing the licence place CYRY391.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.