3 charged in separate assaults against parking enforcement officers

A parking enforcement officer is seen in downtown Toronto.
A parking enforcement officer is seen in downtown Toronto. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

By John Marchesan

Posted February 2, 2024 6:09 pm.

Three people are facing charges following three separate assaults against parking enforcement officers over a four-day period last month.

Police say the first two incidents occurred hours apart on Jan. 26.

A parking enforcement officer was preparing a ticket for someone who had stopped in a No Stopping Zone around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Balmuto Street. The driver exited their vehicle and became verbally abusive towards the officer, according to police. He then assaulted the officer, knocking the ticket device from their hand before picking it up and throwing it onto the sidewalk, further damaging the device. Police were called to the scene and the driver was arrested.

Kevin Christopher Jemmott, 37, of Oshawa has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief/damage to property under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.

More than two and a half hours later, police were called to a Willowdale neighbourhood for another assault on a parking officer.

Investigators say while the officer was enforcing the rule on rush hour routes in the area of Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue, they parked their vehicle behind another and honked their horn to alert the driver to move. When the driver of the vehicle failed to move, the officer got out of their car and issued them a parking ticket.

Police say the driver then exited their vehicle and became verbally abusive before assaulting the officer. The driver then prevented the officer from getting back to their vehicle. Police arrived on the scene and arrested 41-year-old Sahar Abbaszadeh of Richmond Hill, charging her with assaulting a peace officer. She is scheduled to appear in court in March.

The third incident took place on Jan. 29.

Police say a parking enforcement officer was issuing a ticket around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Soudan and Dunfield Avenues when the driver of the vehicle approached the officer and became verbally abusive. Investigators say the driver threatened the officer before stomping on their foot.

Police were called to the scene and 54-year-old Steven Bulut of Mississauga was charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats. During the course of the investigation, police also uncovered a quantity of drugs and have also charged Bulut with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

