Wisconsin police officer fatally shoots armed motorist after chase

By The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 11:12 am.

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer fatally shot an armed motorist who approached officers, authorities said Saturday.

The motorist had fled a traffic stop Friday night in the village of North Fond du Lac in Winnebago County, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

A pursuit ensued, and police set up a tire deflation device on an interstate, forcing the vehicle to stop, the release said.

The driver called 911 and reported that they had a gun. The driver then got of the car and was approaching officers when one of them shot the motorist, authorities said. The driver died at the scene.

No police officers were injured. The officer who shot the driver has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Investigation reports will be turned over to the Winnebago County district attorney.

