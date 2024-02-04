Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

Canada players pose ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Nathan Denette/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 4, 2024 3:45 pm.

Canada will play its opening 2026 World Cup group match in Toronto on June 12, while the men’s other two games will take place in Vancouver on June 18 and June 24. The announcement by FIFA was made on Sunday afternoon.

Both Canadian cities will host five World Cup games each in the 104-game event.

Mexico City will host the 48-team tournament’s opening game on June 11, with the co-hosts facing an opponent to be determined at Azteca Stadium, while the U.S. will open its games in Los Angeles, on June 12. Seattle will also a U.S. group game.

Mexico’s other host cities are Guadalajara and Monterrey. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area will host games in the U.S.

The complete schedule picture will have to wait, given the other 45 competing teams have yet to be decided with qualifying already underway in CONMEBOL (South America), the AFC (Asia) and CAF (Africa). Qualifying in CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, starts in March.

CONCACAF could send as many as eight teams to the expanded tournament whose draw is scheduled for early December 2025.

There will be 12 groups of four teams in the first round, with the top two from each group plus the eight best third-placed sides moving into the knockout round of 32.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

49m ago

Man charged in connection with 19 break-and-enters at Peel Region restaurants, businesses
Man charged in connection with 19 break-and-enters at Peel Region restaurants, businesses

Peel Regional Police officers said the break-and-enter incidents happened across the region between July 2 and Dec. 3, 2023.

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

53m ago

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

21h ago

