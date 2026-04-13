Polls close in 3 byelections in Ontario, Quebec

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By Meredith Bond

Posted April 13, 2026 7:51 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 8:32 pm.

Polls have officially closed in three byelections in Ontario and Quebec that could give Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government nearly a year after the 2025 election.

Results are expected to start rolling in now.

In University-Rosedale, Chrystia Freeland resigned in January to serve as an adviser to Ukraine and CEO of the Rhodes Trust at Oxford University.

Dr. Danielle Martin, a family physician and health care executive, is running for the Liberals to replace Freeland. She’s up against Serena Purdy, health systems scholar and community organizer, for the NDP and business owner Don Hodgson for the Conservatives.

Andrew Massey, a writer and editor, is running for the Green Party.

The Scarborough Southwest seat is up for grabs after Bill Blair resigned in February to take on the role of Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The Liberal candidate, Doly Belgum, resigned as the deputy leader of the Ontario NDP and MPP for the Scarborough Southwest riding in order to run in the federal byelection.

Middle school teacher Diana Filipova is running for the Conservatives. Pooja Malhotra, a community organizer and medical copywriter represented the Green Party on the ballot while community leader Fatima Shaban is the NDP’s candidate.

Terrebonne, Quebec is holding a byelection following an issue with a mail-in ballot last year.

It comes after Liberal Tatiana Auguste was initially declared the winner, before the result flipped to Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné after the votes went through a validation process. A judicial recount completed on May 10, however, concluded the Liberals received one more vote than Sinclair-Desgagné.

Five floor crossings, including four Conservatives, have put the federal Liberals right at the edge of a majority. If they win one of the three byelection seats, they will have a technical majority while two will allow them to effectively govern.

Residents wait to vote at a byelection polling location in the University-Rosedale riding on April 13, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan
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