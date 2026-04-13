Terrebonne byelection: Another close contest as vote count underway

The race for the byelection in Terrebonne is shaping up to be another very close contest as vote count is underway Monday night.

In the opening round, with five of 211 polling stations counted, cheers erupted from the Bloc Québécois side as their candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné held a one-vote lead, with a preliminary result of 138 votes to 137 for Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste.

However, the gap between the two candidates widened close to 11:30 p.m. and 196 polls out of 211 reporting, with 48.2 per cent for the Liberal candidate Auguste and 47.1 per cent of the vote for the Bloc candidate.

Elections Canada noted on its X account that results “may be released later than usual, as the large number of candidates could slow down the vote count.” “Results will be released tonight or early tomorrow morning,” the post stated.

The Liberals and the Bloc Québécois have been campaigning hard in recent weeks to get their candidates elected, continuing the race that had already taken place in April 2025.

Supporters cheer as they watch results for Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste at her party’s federal byelection night gathering in Terrebonne, Que., on Monday, April 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Residents of Terrebonne returned to the polls on Monday for a byelection that was called after the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the results of the previous vote.

In that general election, Liberal candidate Auguste won by a single vote against the incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Sinclair-Desgagné.

Supporters of Bloc Quebecois federal candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne watch as the results come in at a byelection party, in Terrebonne, Que., Monday, April 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Earlier in the day, voters in Terrebonne told CityNews why they showed up to vote.

“I think I’m voting for a change in Terrebonne. Very interesting time right now,” said one Terrebonne resident.

“The race was tight the last time around, so it’s even more important to go out and vote,” said Terrebonne voter Sylvain Hebert. “My vote did change with the whole judicial procedure; my choice is different this time.”

“It’s the campaigning by the candidates that made me change my mind – their presence and actions in the last weeks,” Hebert added.

While Hebert changed his vote, other voters said their choice won’t change in the rematch.

“I’m pretty great with the choice I made last time,” said Maude Bourdage.

Camuel Desir Cote said, “My vote hasn’t changed, it’s the same.”

“Very interesting time right now – it’s a cultural and demographic shift that I would like to be a part of – sometimes change is interesting, and sometimes you have to change even when the leaders are great, you have to change them from time to time to make sure you have fresh and noble ones,” said Ghyslain Cote.

Diane Laurain Dinenna said, “Whether it’s Terrebonne or elsewhere, it’s important to go vote.”

More than 18,000 people – one-fifth of Terrebonne voters – have cast their ballots in advance polling.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne