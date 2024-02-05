Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

TTC presto machine
TTC riders will only have to pay a single fare starting on Feb. 26, 2024 as they transfer between other GTA transit agencies. CITYNEWS/Mark McAllister

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 5, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 12:38 pm.

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month.

Starting on Feb. 26, riders will only have to pay once as they transfer between the TTC and other GTA agencies, including GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit.

Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made the announcement from Downsview GO Station on Monday morning. Chow says the integration of the TTC into the province’s One-Fare system will offer multiple benefits for Torontonians.

“When public transit is working well, life is more affordable,” she says. “More people can choose to leave their cars at home. It becomes less expensive to get around the city and it reduces the congestion on our roads.”

Under the One-Fare program, a customer would be able to transfer between the TTC and another transit agency for free within a two-hour window. Riders will be charged the price of the more expensive fare.

How the One-Fare program works:

  • PRESTO will automatically apply discounts to a PRESTO card, credit or debit card or PRESTO in Google Wallet. Transit riders must tap on and off with the same card to get the single fare rate.
  • Transfers are valid for two hours for trips started on local transit and within three hours of the start of a GO Transit trip.
  • The payment method used to tap and pay a fare is a customer’s proof of payment. Riders approached for fare inspection will need to tap the card, phone or watch used on the inspection device.
  • For trips connecting between TTC and GO Transit, the TTC component of the trip will become free, regardless of travel direction.
  • For trips connecting between TTC and local transit systems, the second portion of the trip will become free.

The launch of the program brings the TTC in line with a number of other GTA transit operators. Single-fare transfers were already available on connections between GO Transit and local transit partners in Durham, Brampton, Mississauga and York Region.

The TTC says approximately 13 per cent of its customers currently start or end their trip outside of Toronto with one-third using GO Transit and the TTC.

According to a report that went before the TTC board in the fall, an adult who commutes back and forth five days a week would save an average of $1,600 annually.

Last year, the Toronto Region Board of Trade called on transit agencies to collaborate to create fare integration across the GTA in order to maximize the region’s mobility network and positively impact the businesses within Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the cancer is not...

breaking

3m ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

2h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

2h ago

Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash

Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement...

1h ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the cancer is not...

breaking

3m ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

2h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

2h ago

Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash

Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos