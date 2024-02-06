Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto

Two men are facing charges in connection to alleged armed carjackings that were carried out in Toronto hours apart on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Manor Road area in Midtown Toronto just before 2 p.m. for reports of a carjacking.

It’s alleged the victim was standing outside of their vehicle when an unknown man approached them while holding a sharp object in his hand. The man then demanded the car keys. The victim was not physically injured.

Police said the victim complied but quickly called 911, leading to a fast response from officers, who arrested the suspect inside the stolen vehicle a short time later.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Alexander Berube of Toronto. He’s been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime of under $5,000.

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Man, 24, charged in separate armed carjacking hours later

Police officers were called to another carjacking in the Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road area in Scarborough.

In this incident, it’s alleged that at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when a man approached the victim while armed with a firearm and made a demand for her car.

The woman exited her vehicle, and the suspect drove away. She was not physically injured.

Police tracked the suspect down and arrested the man a short time later. A replica firearm was discovered by responding officers.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Devansh Rajdeep of Toronto. He’s facing several offences, including robbery while armed with a firearm, flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance, among other charges.

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The two carjackings were not linked, police said.